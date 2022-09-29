President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have spoken by telephone to discuss next steps in the federal response to Hurricane Ian. Biden formally issued a disaster declaration Thursday morning. He also told DeSantis that he was dispatching Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday to check in on response efforts and to gauge where additional support will be needed. Meanwhile, officials at Tampa International Airport tweeted that damage assessments are underway there and that they hope to have an update later Thursday on plans to reopen.