Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI used to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it. The new rule starts in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.