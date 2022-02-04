ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph accomplished a lot in Thursday's 54-43 girls basketball victory over rival Lakeshore.
The Bears pushed their winning streak to eight, stayed unbeaten atop the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division, and got back to playing their best basketball after a pair of lackluster wins over Battle Creek Central and Niles.
"We preach getting better every day, even if it's just one step," St. Joseph coach Jeff Wallace said. "We are on a nice run, but we hadn't played to our capabilities for about a week. Tonight was kind of back to where we need to be."
Jaslynn Ward led St. Joseph (5-0 SMAC West, 10-3) with 20 points, and Cailynn Junk had 16 points and 15 rebounds. The duo combined to do all the St. Joseph scoring during a 14-2 run to start the third quarter, giving the Bears a 41-24 lead in what had been a close game in the first half.
"They both played very well," Wallace said. "Jaslynn's decision making in the half-court set was very good tonight — when to attack the rim, when to give it up, when to pull it and shoot. Junk gets a lot of stuff on her own, creating defensive turnovers, but she was also the beneficiary of some real nice passes, specifically Karly (Klaer) in press break."
Lakeshore (2-4, 6-6) kept battling, cutting the lead to eight in the fourth quarter. The game ended with a comparable score to their first meeting on Dec. 17, a 50-38 St. Joseph victory.
"I thought our girls worked really hard all the way until the end," Lakeshore coach Michael Clark said. "St. Joe knocked down a few more shots down than we did, very similar to the first game. A lot of statistics were even."
St. Joseph shot 44 percent and Lakeshore 36 percent. Ward accounted for much of that difference as she was 9-for-12 from the floor.
"She got past us a lot tonight," Clark said. "She definitely got to the basket more than I would like to see."
Gabriella Conway led Lakeshore with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Paige Lies added 10 points and Megan Wurster scored nine. Conway had 11 of her points in the first half.
"(Conway) is a nice player," Wallace said. "When they get it to her, she knows what to do with it. She's very skilled around the basket, strong and soft hands. Our emphasis was not allowing her to catch the ball in the second half, and that starts with ball pressure on the perimeter."
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Lancers, which included a pair of quality wins over Portage Central and Gull Lake.
"I've been incredibly proud of the way the girls have been playing," Clark said. "As a team they've been starting to jell. Hopefully our younger players are growing in confidence each week."
St. Joseph 54, Lakeshore 43
LAKESHORE (43)
Megan Wurster 4 1-3 9, Ainsley Ashby 1 0-0 3, Paige Lies 4 2-3 10, Riley Pifer 3 0-0 7, Emily Lockman 1 0-0 2, Gabriella Conway 3 6-9 12. Totals: 16 9-15 43.
ST. JOSEPH (54)
Avery Blomgren 0 1-2 1, Caroline Veine 1 1-2 3, Eleanor Conway 2 2-3 6, Jaslynn Ward 9 1-1 20, Eleah Hedstrom 1 0-0 2, Olivia Robinson 0 0-2 0, Cailynn Junk 5 6-10 16, Karly Klaer 3 0-1 6. Totals: 21 11-21 54.
Lakeshore;13;9;7;14;—;43
St. Joseph;14;15;16;9;—;54
3-point goals — Lakeshore 2 (Ashby, Pifer), St. Joseph 1 (Ward). Total fouls — Lakeshore 19, St. Joseph 16. Fouled out — Lies (L), Blomgren (SJ). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Lakeshore 26 (Conway 11), St. Joseph 30 (Junk 15).
Records — Lakeshore 2-4 SMAC West, 6-6; St. Joseph 5-0, 10-3.