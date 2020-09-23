St. Joseph's girls golf team, led by standout senior Maya Hunter, took another step toward accomplishing its goals this season by easily winning its third Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division jamboree of the season Tuesday at Harbor Shores.
Coach Ryan Walters' Bears took 183 strokes to win by 10 shots over runner-up Mattawan.
"We want to repeat as West Division, overall conference and regional champs and place in the top 10 at state in Division 2," stated Walters. "It's going to be harder getting back to state, as only two teams move on out of regional this year, not three.
"We're a pretty good team, but wee haven't peaked yet," added Walters, whose Bears placed 11th at state last fall.
Hunter once again led the Bears, carding a 40 on the par-36 front side.
"She's playing phenomenal golf right now," noted Walters. "As a freshman she was on our B team, but has really worked hard on her game."
"it wasn't our best effort today, but this is the toughest course we play," said Hunter, who has consistently shot in the high 30s for nine holes this year. "The pin placements were extremely tough today, and the greens were fast."
Hunter finished with five pars and four bogeys.
"I missed about three putts from three to five feet," added Hunter, who hopes to play golf at the small college level.
When asked what she attributed to her improved game this year she replied: "I guess my love for the game and I really worked hard at it this summer. I played nearly every day."
She added the best part of her game has become her improved chipping.
"I guess I'm pretty much self-taught, but coach and Jackson Davison (Harbor Shores head pro) have helped me."
Three of her teammates also broke 50 on Tuesday, as juniors Gracie Thomas shot 46, Maddy Cleveland 48, and Madison Jackson 49.
Only one Lakeshore golfer, senior Paige Gardiner, managed to shoot under 50, carding a 49.
"The pin placements were unbelievably tough today," she noted.
SMAC West Jamboree
at Harbor Shores
Team scores — St. Joseph 183, Mattawan 193, Portage Northern 220, Portage Central 225, Lakeshore 226.
St. Joseph — Maya Hunter 40, Gracie Thomas 46, Maddy Cleveland 48, Madison Jackson 49.
Lakeshore — Paige Gardiner 49, Elle Winkelman 57, Armella Heppler 59, Claire Gourlay 61.