Akins

Sean Akins carries the ball for the Western Michigan University rugby team. Akins, a St. Joseph graduate, was recently drafted by Rugby ATL of Major League Rugby.

 Photo provided

Sean Akins was one of the best football players in recent St. Joseph High School history. Turns out he’s even better at rugby.

Akins was selected by Atlanta-based Rugby ATL in the third round of the Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft on Aug. 19.

Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, Twitter: @HPBenSanders