ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph struggled from the start in a 5-0 loss to Plainwell in Wednesday's Division 2 girls soccer district opener.
Plainwell's Kayla Baar and Laken Whittington each scored and assisted on a goal in the first eight minutes as the Trojans took control early and never let up. Baar later added two more goals to finish with a hat trick.
"(Barr and Whittington) up top were fast, athletic, and able to produce in one-on-one scenarios," St. Joseph coach Chris Froelich said. "They were just right in our face right from the beginning. They're a really good team."
St. Joseph (10-4-3) put the first shot on goal, but after that it was all Plainwell (14-2-3). Baar dribbled down the right-hand side and played a cross to Whittington, who knocked it in to open the scoring in the third minute.
Just over a minute later, Whittington played a through ball to Baar, who kicked it into the net but was whistled offside. That only delayed her scoring spree. In the eighth minute, she took another pass from Whittington and slammed home a powerful shot to make it 2-0.
Baar added a second goal in the 22nd minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.
St. Joseph kept the Trojans off the board for more than 40 minutes before Baar and Alayna Eldred added late goals to put the game beyond doubt.
"We started to fight a little bit, and then they were able to bury a few more to kind of seal that," Froelich said. "It's a really good team. I think anybody that's going to come up against them in the next few rounds is going to have their hands full."
Plainwell will play its neighbor Otsego at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals at Lakeshore. The host Lancers had a bye as the top seed, and will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of today's Niles-Edwardsburg matchup.
St. Joseph was eliminated in district play for the first time since 2018. The Bears won district titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and spring sports were canceled in 2020.
They graduate nine seniors, many of whom contributed significantly to that tournament success, and helped the team to a strong record again this season.
"These seniors were a big part of the last two (district titles)," Froelich said. "It's a good group. It's tough to send that senior group out and try to replace them, but that's what we'll have to do as we go forward.
"I'm just really proud of my team and everything we did throughout the whole year."
Plainwell 5, St. Joseph 0
Goals — Kayla Baar 3, Laken Whittington, Alayna Eldred.
Assists — Barr, Whittington.
Shots on goal — Plainwell 10, St. Joseph 2.
Saves — Clara Berry (SJ) 5, Eliza Harris (P) 1.
Halftime — Plainwell 3-0.
Records — Plainwell 14-2-3, St. Joseph 10-4-3.