ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph and Lakeshore came up even on the tennis court again on Thursday.

The local rivals played to a 4-4 tie for a second straight season. Lakeshore (1-0-1) fared better in singles, winning three of the four flights, while St. Joseph (3-0-1) took three doubles matches.

