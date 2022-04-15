STEVENSVILLE — St. Joseph and Lakeshore were both pleased with their play in Thursday's girls tennis match given the cold, windy conditions. The local rivals played to a 4-4 tie, each claiming two singles and two doubles flights.

"We played great," St. Joseph coach Sarah Lancaster said. "We wanted a windy win, but we'll go for a tie. They had a fun time and they worked with the wind as best they could."

