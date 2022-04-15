Lakeshore’s Chloe Arbanas returns a shot as she and her partner Elina Hjelmaker take on St. Joseph’s Ceci Ruchti and Grace Rommel during a No. 1 doubles match Thursday afternoon at Lakeshore High School.
St. Joseph’s Grace Rommel, pictured and Ceci Ruchti face Lakeshore’s Chloe Arbanas and Elina Hjelmaker during the No. 1 doubles match Thursday.
St. Joseph’s Ramyambika Burramukku hits gainst Lakeshore’s Lanie Brant during a No. 2 singles match Thursday at Lakeshore High School.
Lakeshore’s Lanie Brant faces St. Joseph’s Ramyambika Burramukku during a No. 2 singles match Thursday at Lakeshore High School.
Lakeshore’s Elina Hjelmaker, pictured, and Chloe Arbanas face St. Joseph’s Ceci Ruchti and Grace Rommel during the No. 1 doubles match.
St. Joseph’s Ceci Ruchti, pictured and Grace Rommel face Lakeshore’s Chloe Arbanas and Elina Hjelmaker during a No. 1 doubles match Thursday afternoon at Lakeshore High School.
Lakeshore’s Hannah Pauls hits a backhand against St. Joseph’s Lanie Smith during their No. 1 singles match Thursday at Lakeshore High School.
St. Joseph’s Lanie Smith returns a shot against Lakeshore’s Hannah Pauls during their No.1 singles match Thursday afternoon at Lakeshore.
STEVENSVILLE — St. Joseph and Lakeshore were both pleased with their play in Thursday's girls tennis match given the cold, windy conditions. The local rivals played to a 4-4 tie, each claiming two singles and two doubles flights.
"We played great," St. Joseph coach Sarah Lancaster said. "We wanted a windy win, but we'll go for a tie. They had a fun time and they worked with the wind as best they could."