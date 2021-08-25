Immoos

St. Joseph’s Malik Immoos pulls down Harper Creek’s Easton Kolassa during the first half of a Division 3 district semifinal at St. Joseph High School last season.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

St. Joseph’s football team could be the quickest to ever play on the Dickinson Field turf.

“We’re not big, but I’d rather have overall speed any day of the week,” said third-year head coach Andrew Pratley.

Sports columnist for The Herald-Palladium