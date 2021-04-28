ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph had to battle hard to get a split in Tuesday's softball doubleheader with Edwardsburg.
The Bears lost the first game 5-3, and fell five runs behind in the second before rallying for an 11-10 win.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 9:08 am
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, Twitter: @HPBenSanders
Sports Editor at The Herald-Palladium
