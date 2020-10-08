ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph once again ended a postseason boys tennis tournament with a trophy and a spot in the state finals, even if the format was a little different.
The Bears won Wednesday's Division 3 district tournament, defeating Edwardsburg 7-1 in the championship match after a 7-1 semifinal victory over Gull Lake. They advance to the state finals in Holland next week against an opponent to be determined.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional was split into two four-team districts, with St. Joseph earning the right to host one as the No. 2 seed in the regional. Sturgis, the top seed, hosted the other. Edwardsburg defeated Vicksburg on its home court in its semifinal before traveling to St. Joseph for the final.
"You have to make adjustments," St. Joseph coach Brian Norris said. "Having a four-team field is good for all the boys. It becomes more important what they're doing, and there's less waiting around time. This is much more efficient.
"The boys played really well. They've been saving their best tennis for the end of the year."
St. Joseph had little trouble in either of its matches on Wednesday, losing only at No. 1 doubles.
"The singles guys played really well," Norris said. "They were strong in both matches. They've been the strength of our team. Our doubles teams were inexperienced at the start of the year. Each match they learn a little more. Our doubles teams have really improved."
While the St. Joseph players were pleased to win, there were things they missed about the old format. No. 1 singles player Justice Waldman would've liked to battle Sturgis for the regional title.
"We've won 22 out of the last 25 regionals," Waldman said. "This year, I don't think we have the opportunity to, because Sturgis was seeded No. 1, even though I think we would've beat them."
Waldman won 6-1, 6-0 over Gull Lake's Jon McFee, but had a more challenging match against Edwardsburg's Harrison Smith, prevailing 7-5, 6-4.
"No. 1 singles is really a mixed bag," Waldman said. "Sometimes I have days where I'm just pushing it back, and sometimes I have days when I'm moving my feet and stepping into the ball every time. Today was a pushing day, for sure."
Waldman will get to play on in an individual No. 1 singles state tournament. But the rest of the Bears' strong singles lineup — No. 2 Grant Banasik, No. 3 Athan Gregory and No. 4 Tyler Romano — can only compete in the team tournament. The traditional state format would've allowed them to advance through brackets in their individual flights.
"Who we play won't be based on our personal records, it will be based on the team's record," Banasik said. "Which is a little disappointing, but it should be fun. I'm hoping we get to at least the second or third round, depending on who we play."
Banasik described his performance in a 6-3, 6-3 win over Edwardsburg's Noah Taulbee as "messy", but was happier with how he played in a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Gull Lake's Jacob Avery.
"I had a really good match with (Avery)," he said. "I'm not disappointed (with the new format). I think it was a fun day."
Championship
St. Joseph 7, Edwardsburg 1
Singles — 1. Justice Waldman (SJ) d. Harrison Smith 7-5, 6-4; 2. Grant Banasik (SJ) d. Noah Taulbee 6-3, 6-3; 3. Athan Gregory (SJ) d. Isaac Merrill 6-2, 6-4; 4. Tyler Romano (SJ) d. Ethan Emenacker 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Brady Layher-Trace Milliken (E) d. Owen Faulkner-Ani Anirudh 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Levi Beam-Harsh Gupta (SJ) d. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright 7-5, 6-0; 3. Nick Clancy-Ilo Coar (SJ) d. Aden Hurd-Owen Eberlein 6-3, 6-2; 4. Prosper Waldman-Kevin Rutz (SJ) d. Nathan Hayes-Hudson Haberland by default.
Semifinal
St. Joseph 7, Gull Lake 1
Singles — 1. Justice Waldman (SJ) d. Jon McFee 6-1, 6-0; 2. Grant Banasik (SJ) d. Jacob Avery 7-6, 6-3; 3. Athan Gregory (SJ) d. Jonas Likens 6-2, 6-2; 4. Tyler Romano (SJ) d. Blake Chadwick 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Zackary Collard-Kiley Chrisman (GL) d. Owen Faulkner-Ani Anirudh 6-2, 6-0; 2. Levi Beam-Harsh Gupta (SJ) d. Thaler Garside-Will Lin 6-2, 6-2; 3. Nick Clancy-Ilo Coar (SJ) d. Preston Pero-Andrew Turmo 6-1, 6-2; 4. Prosper Waldman-Kevin Rutz (SJ) d. Kaeden Lee-Nathan Hubbard 6-2, 6-1.