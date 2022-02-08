Halsey photo

Jacob Halsey is a senior wrestler for St. Joseph. With a 36-1 record so far this season, the 171-pounder is looking to make a state finals run after finishing runner-up a season ago.

 Photo provided

Jacob Halsey finished his junior wrestling season with just a single loss. That loss happened in the state championship match.

Now, Halsey is determined to get a chance to compete again for a state title in his final high school season.

The Herald-Palladium’s Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Whirlpool Corp., appears weekly on Tuesday in The HP Sports section during the school year. Athletes are chosen by HP staff members. Suggestions for Athlete Spotlight are welcome. Email suggestions to sports@TheHP.com. Athletes are limited to one selection per school year.