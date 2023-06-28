Trey McGinnis had already had an impressive athletic career at St. Joseph prior to his senior year. He ran on a state championship relay team as a sophomore, and starred in one of the Bears’ biggest football victories in years as a junior.
He took his success to a new level in his senior track season, rewriting the school record book and helping St. Joseph win the Division 1 team state championship. Those performances helped make him The Herald-Palladium 2023 Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
“He worked really hard,” St. Joseph boys track coach Todd Rose said. “He also became a really good student of the sport. I’d send him all kinds of videos, and he’d watch. Perfecting the techniques of warmup, turnover, and block starts.
“It’s been a daily grind for him. It’s a good thing that it pays off, what he did at the state meet but also winning this honor.”
McGinnis was part of the Bears’ Division 1 championship 400-meter relay team in 2021, but only reached the individual state finals in one event before his senior season, and only because another runner withdrew.
“It’s just how much I improved,” McGinnis said. “It’s really just how hard you work. I feel like if I did the same amount of work I did the other two years, I wouldn’t have made it to the finals again. A lot of people have it in them, they just have to figure that out.”
McGinnis isn’t shying away from more hard work. His next stop is the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he’ll represent Army in both football and track – once he gets through basic training.
“I feel like for the boot camp part, it’s more mental,” McGinnis said. “I don’t think I will be that physically challenged. Probably for a lot of the people going there, it’s just the mental trials, they have to get used to the extreme discipline, getting yelled at and stuff. I think I’m ready for that.”
McGinnis finished second in both the 100 and 200 in this year’s state finals. In the 100, he came in at 10.79, just behind Detroit U-D Jesuit’s Jaiden Reed (10.74).
“I was disappointed,” McGinnis said. “I felt like the guy to my left (Reed) jumped out a little early. They didn’t call it back.
“I got out of the blocks in last, and I ended in second. It’s not that bad, but I think I should’ve had that one.”
He had another close finish in the 200, with his time of 21.28 just behind the 21.12 of winner Braxton Brann from Ann Arbor Huron. Though not claiming an individual state title was a disappointment, he picked up 16 points for the Bears with those two finishes, and helped close the deal by running in the 1600 relay.
McGinnis finished his high school track career with three individual school records – the 100 (10.52), 200 (21.11) and 400 (48.64), and was a member of the record-holding 400 and 800 relay teams.
“He’s up there five times, so pretty impressive,” Rose said. “A couple of those might be really hard to beat, for sure.”
McGinnis also may have set some records on the football field had it not been for injuries. He played running back and defensive back, and missed key games near the end of both his junior and senior seasons, but each time came back for a postseason matchup with perennial power Zeeland West.
As a junior, he led St. Joseph to a 29-26 upset of the Dux in the district opener, contributing 123 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final seconds.
“He’s a really great kid, obviously a great player,” St. Joseph football coach Andrew Pratley said. “He sometimes made some plays that may not have been very successful into long gains. The Zeeland West game his junior season, he made some plays early that really set the tone.”
McGinnis was also a big part of the St. Joseph team that won the SMAC as a senior. At Army, he will play as a cornerback.
“He has elite speed that will be put to good use covering some of the great receivers he’ll see,” Pratley said.
McGinnis said he hopes to prove himself quickly and earn some playing time on special teams, and in track would like to eventually reach the NCAA finals.
He’s also an excellent student, with a 4.1 GPA at St. Joseph, and hopes to have a successful career in the Army after earning the rank of lieutenant. He isn’t sure on an exact profession yet, but mentioned engineering and aviation as possible areas of interest.
“This year when I took calculus, it’s probably one of the hardest math classes, and I just really excelled,” McGinnis said. “I really liked it. A lot of people struggled, but I thought it was fun. Maybe I’m weird for that, but I think math is fun, chemistry is fun, physics is fun. All science and math, I just enjoy it, I don’t see it as a burden.”