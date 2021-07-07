St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.