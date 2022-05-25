BENTON HARBOR — Steve Stricker withdrew from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Stricker, 55, has won four senior majors and eight total events on the PGA Tour Champions, including the Regions Tradition earlier this month.
That leaves the field without one of the top players in senior golf, but there's no shortage of exciting groups to watch when play begins Thursday at Harbor Shores. Tee times and pairings were announced Tuesday.
The marquee group for this year's event will tee off on the 10th hole at 2:18 p.m. Thursday. World Golf Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els will be joined by Steven Alker, the current Charles Schwab Cup money list leader. Langer ranks fifth on the list this season and Els is ninth.
That group will begin play right after another strong trio. Padraig Harrington, Woody Austin, and 2016 Senior PGA Champion Rocco Mediate are set to start on the back nine at 2:07 p.m.
Starting on No. 10 at 1:45 p.m. are Miguel Angel Jimenez, currently No. 2 on the money list; Tim Petrovic, the 2018 runner-up at Harbor Shores; and Stephen Ames.
The two most recent Senior PGA Champions will play together at 8:14 a.m., when 2021 winner Alex Cejka and 2019 champ Ken Tanigawa tee off on the first hole. Also in the group is Jerry Kelly, who ranks 12th on this year's money list and has consistently been among the top senior players in recent years.
The Golf Channel will have live coverage of the event from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as 1-2 p.m. Saturday and 3-4 p.m. Sunday. NBC is scheduled to broadcast the tournament from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday tee times
* denotes PGA club professional
On first tee
7:30 a.m. — Jeff Roth*, Thomas Goegele, Niclas Fasth
7:41 a.m. — Kevin Sutherland, Walt Chapman*, Gene Sauers
7:52 a.m. — Kevin Baker, Dave McNabb*, Tommy Tolles
8:03 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazbal, Rob Labritz*, Richard Green
8:14 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Ken Tanigawa, Jerry Kelly
8:25 a.m. — K.J. Choi, Tom Pernice Jr., Y.E. Yang
8:36 a.m. — Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, Rich Beem
8:47 a.m. — Mark Hensby, Lee Janzen, Jesper Parnevik
8:58 a.m. — Robert Allenby, Roger Chapman, David Toms
9:09 a.m. — Michael Allen, Mike Small*, Chris DiMarco
9:20 a.m. — Brett Quigley, Chad Sorensen*, Tim Herron
9:31 a.m. — Andre Stolz, Alan Morin*, Charlie Wi
9:42 a.m. — Olin Browne, Tim Cantwell, Emmanuele Canonica
12:50 p.m. — John Senden, Michael Crowley*, Thongchai Jaidee
1:01 p.m. — Tracy Phillips*, Shane Bertsch, Markus Brier
1:12 p.m. — Dave Bahr*, Duffy Waldorf, Clark Dennis
1:23 p.m. — Don Winter*, Kent Jones, Marco Dawson
1:34 p.m. — Mike Genovese*, Rafael Gomez, Phillip Price
1:45 p.m. — Todd Hamilton, Jeff Sluman, Cameron Beckman
1:56 p.m. — Paul Claxton*, Roger Rowland, Kirk Triplett
2:07 p.m. — Tom Lehman, Michael Campbell, Jay Haas
2:18 p.m. — Kenichi Kuboya, David Hutsell*, James Kingston
2:29 p.m. — Tim Weinhart*, Micah Rudosky*, Ricardo Gonzalez
2:40 p.m. — Wes Short Jr., Omar Uresti*, Peter Wilson
2:51 p.m. — Dicky Pride, Jonathan Mansfield*, Glen Day
3:02 p.m. — Neal Lancaster*, Paul Stankowski*, Gary Wostenholme
On 10th tee
7:30 a.m. — David Branshaw, Tim Fleming*, Jose Manuel Carriles
7:41 a.m. — Jose Coceres, Frank Esposito
7:52 a.m. — Jim Carter*, John Bickerton, Mauricio Molina
8:03 a.m. — Raymond Franz Jr.*, David Morland IV, Jean-Francois Remesy
8:14 a.m. — Jimmy Farrell*, David Shacklady, Mark Tucker
8:25 a.m. — Mario Tiziani, Joakim Haeggman, Dale Abraham*
8:36 a.m. — David Duval, Mark Calcavecchia, Jeev Milkha Singh
8:47 a.m. — Mike Reid, Corey Pavin, Steve Jones
8:58 a.m. — Stephen Leaney, Mike San Filippo*, Jeff Maggert
9:09 a.m. — Roy Biancalana, David Frost, Tom Gillis
9:20 a.m. — John Riegger, Doug Rohrbaugh*, Stephen Dodd
9:31 a.m. — Thomas Levet, Jim Empey*, Billy Mayfair
9:42 a.m. — Steen Tinning, Chad Proehl*, Paul Streeter
12:50 p.m. — Brian Gay, Del Ponchock*, Jonathan Kaye
1:01 p.m. — Steve Flesch, Kelly Mitchum*, Joe Durant
1:12 p.m. — Bob Sowards, John Daly, Shaun Micheel
1:23 p.m. — Mark Mielke*, Steve Pate, Rod Pampling
1:34 p.m. — Colin Montgomerie, Scott McCarron, Stuart Appleby
1:45 p.m. — Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stephen Ames, Tim Petrovic
1:56 p.m. — Mike Weir, Robert Karlsson, Brandt Jobe
2:07 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Woody Austin, Rocco Mediate
2:18 p.m. — Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Steven Alker
2:29 p.m. — Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst
2:40 p.m. — Scott Dunlap, Larry George*, Scott Parel
2:51 p.m. — Eric Chiles, Peter Fowler, Bob Estes
3:02 p.m. — Mike Valicenti*, David McKenzie, Tom Byrum