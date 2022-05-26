New Zealand native Steven Alker is no longer a relative unknown to professional golf.
Alker, 50, remained in contention for a third PGA Tour Champions crown this season Thursday at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, carding a 7-under par 64 at Harbor Shores to tie for the lead with Bob Estes after the opening round.
He currently leads the senior tour money list, having won nearly $1.2 million this season.
Not bad for a golfer who had never won any event on the DP World or PGA Tours, and his highest career world ranking was 191st.
His incredible run of late remains somewhat of a mystery even to Alker, who now resides in Arizona.
“I guess my game just came around at the right time,” he said after his opening round Thursday. “It’s hard to explain. I had won some tournaments on the minor tours. I worked hard (as he approached 50) to get my body fit.
His golfing career started in 1989 in New Zealand, and over the next three decades he played 566 times on six different tours that received world ranking points. Only three seasons were played on the PGA Tour and two more in Europe.
His most rewarding year was 2014, when he won $261,101 on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I just tried to stay in the game,” he stated, of his perseverance. “It wasn’t easy, but I never lost my love for the game.”
His Champions Tour debut came in the Boeing Classic last August, where he finished third. Several more top 10s followed and he eventually won, securing his Champions Tour card.
Counting the end of last year, Alker has three wins and three runner-up finishes in his last nine tournaments.
Winning breeds confidence and Alker certainly showed it Thursday, as he was paired with Ernie Els and Berhard Langer.
“Playing with Bernhard and Ernie, they are Hall of Famers,” Alker said. “Little jitters on the first tee.
“Once I get going, I’m fine. But try not to watch what Bernhard is doing or Ernie is doing. I’ve got to focus on what I’m doing.”