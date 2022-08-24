Runners with the St. Joseph High School girls cross country team work their way through the pack Tuesday during the freshmen / sophomore race at the St. Joseph Cross Country Invitational held at Riverview Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Berrien Springs’ Noah Jarvis runs during the freshmen / sophomore boys race.
Don Campbell / HP staff
St. Joseph’s Eli Johansen moves through the pack during the start of the freshmen / sophomore boys race Tuesday in the St. Joseph Cross Country Invitational held at Riverview Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Lakeshore’s Preslee Perkins races in the freshmen / sophomore race.
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph no longer has to compete in Division 1 in the MHSAA cross country tournament, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy.
The Bears saw that firsthand as they hosted the St. Joseph Invitational on Tuesday. Division 2 powerhouse Otsego swept both the boys and girls titles. Four separate races were held — a freshman-sophomore and junior-senior race in each gender — with the top two runners from each team in each race counting towards scoring. St. Joseph's girls team placed second and its boys fifth.