ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph no longer has to compete in Division 1 in the MHSAA cross country tournament, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy.

The Bears saw that firsthand as they hosted the St. Joseph Invitational on Tuesday. Division 2 powerhouse Otsego swept both the boys and girls titles. Four separate races were held — a freshman-sophomore and junior-senior race in each gender — with the top two runners from each team in each race counting towards scoring. St. Joseph's girls team placed second and its boys fifth.

