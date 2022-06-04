MATTAWAN — St. Joseph's girls soccer team has been at its best where it matters most — right in front of the net.
The Bears claimed their third straight Division 2 district championship on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over host Mattawan. The current senior class, led by standout goalkeeper Cailynn Junk, has only been stopped from winning a district in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the spring season.
"It feels awesome," Junk said. "It's a dream come true to get it all three years, and this team worked their butts off to get it done."
The Wildcats had an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal, but none of their attempts — not even a penalty kick — could get past Junk. At the other end, two Ellie Smith crosses turned into easy finishes for Anna Kalamaros and Lindsey Piontek.
"There were times we were outplayed today, there's no question about that," St. Joseph coach Chris Froelich said. "Mattawan is a great team. We knew it was going to be a battle for the full 80 (minutes), and it was. But we did enough today, got a great 2-0 win."
St. Joseph (15-3) advances to play Zeeland West (13-2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Battle Creek Harper Creek in the regional semifinals. The Bears defeated the Dux 1-0 in the regular season.
St. Joseph had its best stretch of play Saturday late in the first half, and turned it into the lead in the 30th minute. Mattawan goalkeeper Peyton Wright nearly grabbed Smith's cross from the left flank, but couldn't quite hang on, and Kalamaros was there to push it over the line and get the Bears on the board.
Smith and Kalamaros linked up on a virtually identical goal for the only score in St. Joseph's 1-0 district semifinal victory over rival Lakeshore on Wednesday.
"I owe it all to Ellie Smith, honestly," Kalamaros said. "Those crosses, I'm just there right place, right time. We practice it over and over again, just have to do it in a game.
"The Lakeshore game, I thought the keeper grabbed it first, and then I went for it and I ended up getting it in. This was the same thing. The ball was like right next to the goal line, and I just tapped it in."
Smith also hit a shot off the post a few minutes later, and had a free kick sail just over the bar early in the second half. But as the game wore on, Mattawan began to control the flow of play and put shots on goal.
"Our defense did really well to force some tough shots," Froelich said. "We gave up shots but they weren't great shots."
The Wildcats had their best opportunity in the 58th minute, when they were awarded a penalty kick. Kearsten Schultz hit the ball high and towards the middle of the goal, and Junk was able to haul it in and keep the Bears ahead.
"When you have to stand back there and watch the other team take a penalty kick, it is the worst feeling in the world," Kalamaros said. "I love Cailynn. I think she's done a super good job this season, and I'm excited to watch her in college."
Junk said she was surprised where Schultz's shot went, but was ready for it.
"I just watched her hips, watched how she placed it, and I guessed right," Junk said. "It was nerve-wracking, but my team had confidence in me. Once I saved it, I think it changed energy for the rest of the team for the last 20 minutes.".
The Bears weren't able to fully relax until the 77th minute, when Smith's corner kick found Lindsey Piontek open at the back post. The senior midfielder headed it home to make the score 2-0, just as it was in St. Joseph's regular-season victory over Mattawan.
"When we played Mattawan the first time, we scored off a set-piece header as well," Froelich said. "Lots of deja vu there today, but to go 2-0, everybody can take a breath. Mattawan's pushing hard, they've got a big presence in the middle of the field, and then to put that second one away just gives us a little breathing space."St. Joseph will now look to get beyond the regional semifinal round, where its last two seasons have ended."I think we've got the group to do it," Junk said.
St. Joseph 2, Mattawan 0
Goals — Anna Kalamaros, Lindsey Piontek.
Assists — Ellie Smith 2.
Shots on goal — Mattawan 11, St. Joseph 6.
Saves — Cailynn Junk (SJ) 11, Peyton Wright (M) 4.
Halftime — St. Joseph 1-0.
Records — St. Joseph 15-3, Mattawan 8-7-2.