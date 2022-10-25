Three young people were injured Tuesday morning in a Miami County crash involving two vehicles.
Danelle Schwartz, 12, and 8-year-old Micah Schwartz were both airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital from the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Tyler Gabrys, 14,was taken by ambulance to a local hospital complaining of neck pain, police said.
Officers and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the release.
A preliminary investigation found that that David Gabrys, 18 of Peru was driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX westbound on County Road 850 South approaching a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East.
“Evidence indicates the Cadillac stopped at the stop sign, and then proceeded into the intersection striking a southbound 2007 Saturn Ion,” the release said.
The Saturn rolled at least once, according the release, and ejected Danelle Schwartz who was riding in the front passenger seat. Micah Schwartz was a backseat passenger.
Samuel Schwartz, 17 of Peru, was driving the Saturn and was not injured.
David Gabrys was not injured, police said.
“The Saturn was not required to stop and had the right of way,” police said.
None of the occupants of the Saturn were wearing safety belts, according to the release.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release said. “At this time, neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected of contributing to this crash.”
The Amboy Fire Department, the Pipe Creek Fire Department, the Converse Police Department, Dukes Hospital EMS, Samaritan and Lutheran medical helicopters, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, all assisted at the scene, according to the release.