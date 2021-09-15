LANSING — The Michigan State Police is investigating a complaint involving Republican Rep. Steve Marino, an agency spokeswoman said Wednesday, as a Democratic colleague suggested he levied threats against her.
Rep. Mari Manoogian, a Democrat from Birmingham, indicated in a Wednesday statement that she had a “volatile relationship” with Marino of Harrison Township in neighboring Macomb County and “threats” led to his removal as chairman of the House Commerce and Tourism Committee.
The statement by Manoogian of Oakland County came a day after House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, removed Marino from his committee assignments. House leadership initially remained quiet about the reason for the unusual disciplinary action. The situation changed Wednesday afternoon when Manoogian issued a press release, and Wentworth said a Michigan State Police investigation is occurring.
“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian said. “None of us are immune to a volatile relationship, regardless of our career.
Marino has not responded to requests for comment about the situation. Manoogian had served on the Commerce and Tourism Committee with Marino, a 31-year-old lawmaker in his third and final term.
Marino is no longer the chairman for the House Commerce and Tourism Committee nor is he serving on the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, replaced Marino as chairwoman of the Commerce and Tourism Committee.