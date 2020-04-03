State surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

The number of Hoosiers that have died to due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 surpassed 100 on Friday morning, according to the lates report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
There were 102 COVID-19 deaths reported deaths across the state of Indiana as of Friday morning according to ISDH’s COVID-19 data.
Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Huntington County saw its first death from COVID-19 on March 31, according to the Huntington County Health Department. The adult female resident was not identified due to privacy laws.
The county also reported its third positive COVID-19 case – a number which has remained the same since April 1.
A total of 408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories, according to ISDH.
The number of new cases brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 3,437 following corrections to the previous day’s total.
To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 126. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10).