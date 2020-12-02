In this, the most unique year of a lifetime, with holidays in progress, our celebrations have taken on new demands for safety. Can we change the focus for at least a few days from the uncommon and pervading fears now confronting the whole world to a time of celebration? Death is a fact of life, a reality facing each of us at some time or another. Most people hope for later than sooner. Poverty, homelessness and joblessness are also not uncommon but never have they been so prevalent and unexpected.
Our nation is divided at this moment in time between political alliances, the undeniable results of the presidential election questioned with mass protests, denial and name-calling, not to mention an all-consuming pandemic causing all-out nationwide anxiety pervading the whole populace. We are also divided between factions of people who care deeply for the many unknown others suffering loss of health, loved ones, jobs, homes, health care and basic needs and those who couldn’t care less, people who resent the boundaries being set to protect us from undue suffering caused by the coronavirus.
Among these are a majority who are more fearful of loss of personal freedom to frequent their favorite hangouts with friends and family than they are fearful of the dangers of the invasive (hoax?) virus thus precipitating an assault on the medical community and first responders. We expect them to honor their oaths and treat all comers. What of their freedom? It’s very easy to call them heroes while refusing to take the precautions that will ease their workloads and their sad, isolated confrontations with the death and destruction of the virus.
We Michigan dwellers are divided between those who supported the armed protestors on the Capitol grounds in Lansing earlier this year and those who are highly offended at the “freedom to bear (multiple, terrorist-type) arms” that was granted there. That image sent a resounding message that we are a people who honor violence over peaceful, non-threatening methods of free speech protests. And our majority lawmakers in Lansing allowed it.
There is a segment of the population refusing to give up their holiday traditions flaunting advice of experts who have seen this coming and advised against anything beyond in-home participants. Not to mention wearing masks and keeping distance where outsiders are present. Next year’s Thanksgiving tradition may well include needlessly empty seats at the table and an overtone of sadness that will last for generations.
In view of all of the above I would like to suggest that we do have much for which to be thankful. I dare share a few examples.
I am thankful for all of the medical people and first responders who worked and are still working feverishly and selflessly to give aid and comfort to those who took preventive measures as well as those who attended virus super-spreaders, refusing to believe. I am also thankful for state governors who ignored the jeering masses, unafraid of being persecuted for doing what they and their advisers deemed best for their citizens. They are blazing a trail to an uncharted frontier as they save lives without knowing how many or which ones. Nationwide statistics show proof of their wisdom.
I am thankful for restaurants, beauticians, gyms and other providers who have had to close down or minimize services knowing that the sacrifice will benefit public health at their own risk of bankruptcy. May our government wake up and give them some help before it’s too late. Multi-tasking teachers and school staffs facing unimagined, constantly changing conditions while risking their own health deserve huge thanks, as well as parents and students trying to survive on this unpredictable roller coaster. Food stores and so many other essential merchants along with their employees working to keep their places of business virus free and as well as productive deserve much gratitude. I’m thankful, too, for food pantries, shelters and the like providing for basic needs of the many thousands of citizens, unknown to us who have been reduced to poverty, displaced and saddened by loss during this epidemic.
Finally, I am thankful for my family’s willingness to cancel the usual dinner together, utilizing Zoom to gather, share memories and have some fun. It was a satisfying occasion that we hope will not be necessary next year.