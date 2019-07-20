Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 1:45 pm
Presentation at Berrien Springs’ History Center
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Natonek – 50 years
Don’t pass students until they are ready
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
High school sports
Due to a weather related power outage at our print site Saturday evening, delivery of the Sunday Herald-Palladium may be delayed.