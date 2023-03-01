A California panel has denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry says the parole board decided the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968. Berry said she believes Sirhan has shown that awareness, however, and that his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to reoffend. Two years ago, a different California parole board had voted to release Sirhan, but Gov. Gavin Newson rejected the decision. In rejecting Sirhan’s freedom in 2022, the governor said the prisoner hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.