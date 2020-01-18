It’s time for some fun. For today’s column I’ve come up with some vehicle candidates that appear on two lists; the “most ugly” list and the “most polarizing” list. Some can argue that ugly and polarizing almost could mean the same thing when pertaining to automobiles. Indeed, I can think of several vehicles that can wear both crowns. The “most ugly” list is definitely subjective in nature. What I think is ugly may be a reader’s most handsome. The “most polarizing” list that I’ve prepared, on the other hand, is based on comments made by others over the decades about vehicles that elicited a lot of controversy. Ironically, some actually found a good number of buyers and were quite successful in the marketplace.
Here’s my candidates for most ugly (just a few, there are so many). Please remember that my choices are subjective: I find them ugly, you may find them lovely. It’s OK. Perhaps a vehicle that’s on just about everyone’s list of ugly cars is the Pontiac Aztek crossover. I’m not a huge fan of the utility vehicle but I don’t hate it, especially the later versions that Pontiac improved by painting the gray body cladding that initially encircled the vehicle with body color. The Aztek, and similar sibling Buick Rendezvous, were not great sellers and it seems few mourn their passing. Also on just about every ugly list ever compiled since 1974 are the AMC triplets: Pacer, Matador coupe and the cute little compact Gremlin. Me, I like all three. But I guess the Pacer’s bulbous profile, the Matador’s rather wide-eyed look up front and the Gremlin’s stubby little rear just pushed people’s “ugly” buttons.
I bet I don’t get too many arguments by putting on the ugly list both the 1958 Buick and the Olds. One only has to compare them to their previous year’s attractive 1957 predecessors or to the beautifully sculpted finned mid-priced 1957-1958 competitors from Chrysler Corporation to see why the Buick and Olds appear on most lists. The 1958 GM models were the last offered under the direction of GM Vice President of Design Harley Earl. A common comment making the rounds at the time of these cars’ introduction was that chrome was applied to GM cars in 1958 using a trowel. Need proof? Just look at either Buick’s sparkling grille with 160 faceted chrome squares, or Olds’ rear quarter featuring a chrome trim that reminds one of the treble clef on music staff paper. Enough said. Goodbye Harly Earl, have a happy retirement.
Don’t fear, I have some good candidates for most polarizing too. I’m thinking I will get little argument on my first pick. Just introduced late last year, Elon Musk’s latest all-electric model has created quite a buzz – the kind of buzz where the word ugly appears nearly in every sentence written about it. I’m talking about the Tesla Cybertruck that looks like a pickup truck designed by a third-grader using a straight edge. Apparently Elon wanted his truck to be controversial and, boy, did he get his wish. I can’t wait until the vehicle appears for sale. Will the new Cybertruck follow the path of the Dodge Ram with its polarizing “big rig” look starting in 1993 and be a big success? Or will it take a page from the mid-’50s Edsel debacle over at Ford? Both efforts were calculated risks, but Ram gets an A, Edsel an F. The Edsel never lived down the “it’s an Olds sucking a lemon” taunt. Can the Cybertruck live down the “Bladerunner” tag?
I really liked the Chrysler PT Cruiser when it came out at the turn of the century. I even contemplated buying one before deciding on my 2001 Neon. It’s styling was certainly polarizing with its retro grille and panel truck rear end, but fortunately, like the Dodge Ram before it, the PT strongly appealed to a broad audience and became a big hit. Another polarizing domestic vehicle that has been with us for 10 years but will soon be off Ford dealer lots is the three-box crossover Ford Flex. If ever there was a car that could be called the “box” that all the other crossovers came in, it’s the Flex. Ironically, it was never a huge seller but over the years it appealed to about 20,000 to 30,000 buyers annually, especially in California, and apparently made some money for Ford.
Up to now I’ve only picked on domestic vehicles. There are a few foreign vehicles that appear on the polarizing list. I’m looking at you Nissan Juke, Nissan Cube and Scion xB. All three are eyeball grabbers, but not necessarily in a good way. They all went out of their way to look, well, different – and they succeeded brilliantly. All three were quite popular but you won’t ever find them at a future Concours, winning the most beautiful car trophy.
There are many cars that are really charter members of both the “ugly and polarizing” club. Two in particular come to mind from my list of candidates above. Certainly Tesla’s Cybertruck wins hands down and I’d put the little Scion xB on that list as well. I’m sure most readers have some candidates that I’ve left off. Just as I’m sure that some of the models I picked are on your favorite list. That’s OK. Variety is the spice of life and we always need to remember that. Thank goodness we automotive consumers in the U.S. enjoy a wide range of tasty vehicles to pick from, ugly or polarizing or not. It’s what make the car-buying experience so much fun.
Note to readers. If you don’t recall what a vehicle mentioned above looks like just go to the web, type in “photo of a 19XX brand and model” and you’ll be rewarded with lots of pictures.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.