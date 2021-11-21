To the editor,
Earlier this month, Congressman Fred Upton voted to make a historic investment in infrastructure with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. After a lifetime of potholes, Michiganders understand just how important it is to finally fix our roads.
With this bill, Michigan can expect $7.3 billion in federal aid to fix highways, traffic congestion and improve safety. We’re also projected to get $563 million for bridge replacement and repairs and another $1 billion for public transportation. Moreover, we can now compete for some of the $12.5 billion in the Bridge Investment Program, which is set aside for bridges that are vital to the economy, and almost $16 billion of national funding for large projects with economic benefits for local communities.
In addition to fixing the roads and bridges, this bill invests in next-generation infrastructure like reliable high-speed internet. With many of us working and learning from home over the past few years, we know the internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Still, 14 percent of Michigan households do not have an internet subscription and that puts our students at a disadvantage.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring at least $100 million to Michigan to help folks across the state get online, including almost 400,000 Michiganders who currently lack access. Plus, now nearly 2.5 million Michiganders – a quarter of the state’s population – will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit to help low-income families afford internet access.
And let’s not forget about our water. This bill will invest $1.3 billion in our state over the next five years to ensure families across Michigan, along with schools and childcare centers, have access to safe, clean drinking water. Additionally, the Infrastructure Bill will provide $1 billion to protect the Great Lakes.
Congressman Upton understands how transformative this bill will be not just for his district, but for the state and the nation now and into the future. We applaud his leadership and are ready to get to work.
Christopher J. Cook, PE
President, Abonmarche Consultants, Inc.
President, American Council of Engineering Companies/Michigan