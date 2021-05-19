To vaccinate or not is the question of the year. Vaccination seemed so clearly the answer last year when we were paralyzed by the reality of lives lost or severely modified by COVID-19 and its toll upon the world, including an overstressed medical system. How surprising to find that many folks are so lacking in trust of authority figures except for police that they refuse a lifesaving solution to a terrible disease.
I was a youngster back in the day of the polio scare when thousands of children and youth were confined to devices known as iron lungs and permanently crippled. Our parents feared that my sister or I might become victims of the rampant disease. The county fair, one of the few sources of big entertainment, was forbidden out of fear of contagion. A classmate contracted the disease and suffered post-polio consequences that affected her quality of life into her elder years.
I clearly remember the relief felt across the country when all children and youth were given the sugar cube holding a few drops of the new vaccine concocted by Dr. Jonas Salk, hero of the day. No question, the vaccine was the answer. Those in power were trusted to do the right thing and they did. Questioning about its value did not surface. Lives were saved, polio disappeared. Likewise smallpox, diphtheria, rubella and numerous other serious diseases. Why not COVID-19?
Lack of trust in and downright anger at being required or cajoled into using masks, keeping safe distance and enforced isolation during peak events are fully apparent this time around. There is unbelievable disrespect in the name of freedom and patriotism: storming state and national capitols with weapons, calling them peaceful demonstrations while killing and terrorizing, ignoring laws and directives intended to protect.
No doubt the closing and reduced occupancy of restaurants and other places of business has been a prime factor, but blaming those in high office does not solve the problem of controlling the disease so those privileges can be resumed. The sacrifices that became necessary since March 2020 are not unlike the sacrifices of World War II. Those kinds of sacrifices have been forgotten and unnoticed by the complainers of today’s dilemma. A sense of shared sacrifice widely practiced previously is strangely missing in this century.
In a perfect world, getting the vaccine or not should be a choice, partly because of the high level of anti-government disdain that may bring about further vengeful tactics and partly because there is something to be said for the use of consequential behavior measures. So, you think this is a hoax, that if you get the disease you’ll weather it successfully, that all the death numbers are exaggerated and mainly caused by underlying health issues? That attitude may work just fine for you. Lucky you, no thoughts that you might be dying as I have heard from acquaintances who fortunately survived but not without serious aftereffects. You make the choice, you accept the consequences. Sounds a little lacking in compassion but we know who to blame if it fails in the end.
Making vaccination a personal choice is problematic when it comes to institutions like schools and businesses needing to guarantee employee and client safety. Mandatory vaccinations will bring on a deluge of wrath against authority types perceived to be denying freedom. At the same time most families relying on institutions requiring vaccination will heave deep sighs of relief.
What is to be done with a pandemic such as this? It would be enlightening to hear what people think should have been done instead of the prescriptions laid out by trusted health institutions, carefully followed by many government leaders with the aim of saving lives and businesses.
Meanwhile this family is getting on with our lives having been vaccinated when permission was granted bringing joyful relief, more freedom and the promise of celebrating together in the near future. Call me naïve, but until last week’s proclamation that masks are no longer necessary for the vaccinated, I still wore the mask indoors unless the group was small and vaccinated. I wore the mask not to protect myself so much as to show respect for the disease and people known and unknown with whom I feel a kinship at this divisive detour in our lives. Now, vaccination has won the day!