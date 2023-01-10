A statewide shortage in blood donations is heightening the need for upcoming mobile drives in Shelbyville.
There are three mobile drives scheduled in the next two weeks for residents to help others.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, which supplies blood for more than 100 hospitals across the state, has issued an appeal for blood donations.
There was a significant decline in donations during the holiday season, according to a press release, and Versiti is hoping to see that trend reversed.
“As we welcome the new year, we are seeing an uptick in emergency room visits and trauma patients requiring mass blood transfusions, decimating the blood supply,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti in the press release. “Available blood across the state is dangerously low, and we are asking those who are able to make an appointment to donate today and to encourage a friend or family member to do the same.”
Spots are still available to donate over the next three local mobile drives.
The first is scheduled for Thursday at MHP Medical Center, 2451 Intelliplex Dr., in Shelbyville. The earliest time available as of Tuesday morning is 11:30 a.m. while the latest is 1:50 p.m.
The second is scheduled for Monday at the Shelby County Public Library, 57 W. Broadway St., in Shelbyville.
A few spots remain, starting at 5:50 p.m. with the latest at 6:50 p.m.
And the final drive is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council, 413 E. South St., in Shelbyville.
The earliest time available is at 4:35 p.m. with the latest at 7:20 p.m. There are plenty of times available during that stretch.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip
The process to donate blood takes approximately one hour. Anyone at least 17 years old or older in good health who meets Versiti’s eligibility requirements can donate.
Any donor at age 16 is required to have parental consent.
Versiti requires a photo identification that includes the birth date before giving blood.
According to Versiti, one in seven patients at hospitals requires blood products, ranging from trauma victims to patients battling sickle cell disease, Thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder causing the body to have less hemoglobin than normal, according to the Mayo Clinic) or receiving an organ or bone marrow transplant.
Twenty-five percent of all donations are used by cancer patients, according to Versiti. And one out of every 83 newborn deliveries are also in need, a rate that increased by more than 50 percent from 2006 to 2015.
Versiti is in need of all blood types, in particular O-positive, which is the most common, and O-negative, which is the universal type that can be safely received by all patients when the blood type is unknown in an emergency, according to the press release.