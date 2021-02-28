To the editor,
As we face a snowy and frigid winter in Michigan, we can’t help but be aware and concerned about the people in Texas who were getting more and more desperate earlier this month when they faced Arctic temperatures and power outages. We’re seeing pictures of long lines of people waiting to buy food and with no running water in their homes.
We know this could happen to us in Michigan. According to climate scientists, we are experiencing extreme and intense weather patterns as a result of climate change. The destruction, havoc and suffering we’ve seen in Texas should open our eyes to the need to do something, not just to alleviate people’s suffering and save their communities, homes, businesses, and lives today, but also the need to work on a long-term solution.
How do we make possible a significant reduction in carbon emissions to stop or to significantly slow down the trajectory of facing worsening and more and more destructive weather patterns?
A solution that is getting more and more widespread bipartisan support in Congress and in President Biden’s administration is to require a fee on carbon emissions and to equitably return the money to households through a monthly check. There are 10 Congressional bills that are being considered in Congress to do this. Our own Congressman Fred Upton is a member of a bipartisan climate caucus. I am looking to him to continue to work, even more energetically, with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, to co-sponsor a carbon-pricing bill in the new Congress.
The severe weather patterns are telling us that we can’t afford to put off reducing carbon emissions, thereby drastically lessening the effects of climate change, for our sake and for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
Raelyn Joyce,
Kalamazoo