Y ellow-bellied sapsuckers are aptly named as they rely heavily on tree sap for food. They also eat insects, fruit and berries and in winter months will eat suet.
The species is common in the northern woods of Canada and northern Michigan during the nesting season, where it utilizes nesting cavities in birch, aspen and tulip trees.
Your chances of seeing a yellow-bellied sapsucker in this area are greatest when they pass through northward from the southern U.S. during April, and again in September and October during the southward flight. Sapsuckers are absent over most of the southern half of the Lower Peninsula during June through the middle of August.
The yellow-bellied sapsucker can be found, albeit sparingly, in Southwest Michigan from November through March. Most local winter sightings are found during annual Christmas Bird Censuses, often along wooded riverbanks, or wooded areas along Lake Michigan such as Grand Mere and Warren Dunes State Parks. Sapsuckers visit suet feeders occasionally in winter, usually during spells of cold weather.
Brad Anderson of Bridgman sent in a photo of three mallards in flight. The mallard is the most widespread duck in the world and is a permanent resident in Southwest Michigan.
In Anderson’s photo, we see two drake mallards on the right and a hen on the left. Male mallards have a green head and chestnut brown coloration on the upper chest.
Sarett Nature Center’s Brown Sanctuary often hosts large concentrations of mallards during the winter months. Other places to look for mallards and other waterfowl include the Grand Mere Lakes, Paw Paw Lake and the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor waterfront.
Peg Kohring of Weesaw Township saw a male eastern towhee at her bird feeder on Jan. 11. Eastern towhees are common summer residents, but in winter they are virtually absent from Michigan.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.