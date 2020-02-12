I was 9 years old in 1994 when the Major League Baseball players’ strike happened, wiping out the last several weeks of the regular season and all of the playoffs, including the World Series. I still remember many fans responding with anger that the billionaire owners and millionaire players couldn’t come together on a collective bargaining agreement. It was one of several work stoppages that have taken place in the game’s history. It’s just a game; why were these people letting money destroy America’s pastime?
I know it’s more complicated than that, but that’s how much of the public saw it. Being a kid, I didn’t really understand what was going on. I’d been a fan of the game since I could remember, and I was disappointed that I couldn’t watch the rest of the season. Yet I wasn’t too angry or upset. I just assumed that it was normal. At a young age, I quickly learned a lesson that, while baseball is just a game, all the “adult” stuff gets in the way and that I’ll just have to deal with it.
I’ve thought a lot about that time lately, as MLB is going through yet another crisis with its sign stealing scandal. For those who hadn’t heard, the league recently handed down some harsh punishments for the Houston Astros for illegally spying on other teams in order to steal their signs. The Astros won the World Series in 2017, and many now believe that they should have their title taken away as a result of this. The Boston Red Sox, World Series Champions in 2018, also have been investigated, though as of this writing there have been no penalties handed down.
What’s sad about this situation is that we can’t go back and replay the 2017 and 2018 seasons, without any illegal activity. Those championships that the Astros and Red Sox won are forever etched in time; those seasons forever marred by controversy. I think the worst part is having to explain to the young fans of the game that sometimes adults don’t act the way they are supposed to and that all that “adult” stuff again gets in the way of what is supposed to be a fun way to pass the time.
Unfortunately, there are other controversies that have gotten in the way of us enjoying baseball over the years. There is the Black Sox Scandal of 1919, when several players took bribes to lose the World Series on purpose. There was the Pete Rose betting scandal, where the all-time hits leader bet on games while he was managing the Cincinnati Reds. That has come up in the news again recently because of this sign-stealing scandal, and even President Donald Trump has expressed that Rose should be reinstated after he received a lifetime ban many years ago. After three decades, it’s still one of the most hotly contested issues in all of sports.
Then there was the whole steroids scandal. The league has done a lot to rid the game of performance-enhancing drugs in recent years, though we’ll likely never know just how rampant these drugs were during the 1980s and 1990s. We still are dealing with the consequences of this issue, as several key players who should otherwise be in the Hall of Fame are having trouble gaining election, including Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro. Again, trying to explain to young fans why the accomplishments of the heroes of the past are tainted is difficult.
I have many fond memories of playing baseball as a child: learning about the game from adults and spending quality time building friendships. That’s what baseball is supposed to be about. Yet in many ways it’s become a victim of its own popularity. Billions and billions of dollars are involved in Major League Baseball, and I suppose when the stakes are that high, it’s inevitable that those issues we don’t like to talk about become a part of the game. As an adult, I wish that we could just talk about what teams might be good this year or which players are the best at each position, not how the Astros and Red Sox should be punished for cheating.
Yet, that’s what we’ve come to. This isn’t the first scandal to rock professional baseball, and it won’t be the last. I guess, once again, as a fan I’ll just have to accept the bad that comes with the good.