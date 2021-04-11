To the editor,
On May 4, we will again find ourselves at the polls. This time with a one-issue ballot, that of improving our schools and the future education of our children.
We have good schools, great teachers and facilities that are decent and well maintained. We will have an opportunity on May 4th to upgrade our schools that will in turn help better attract qualified teachers and have facilities that are conducive to inspired learning for our children.
This can all be done without an increase in taxes and in fact a lower millage rate going into the future. Good schools help our kids learn. Great schools help our kids learn and attract residents who want to live, work and reside here. Voting yes on this millage will help encourage learning, economic growth and jobs that will benefit us all. Please join my wife, Paula and I by voting yes on May 4th for better schools.
Jim Marcoux,
Executive director
Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation